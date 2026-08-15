Palisades Village reopens with $100M restoration following devastating wildfire

The Brief Palisades Village reopened Saturday after a 19-month closure caused by heavy smoke and water damage from the January 2025 Palisades Fire. The recovery required over $100 million in environmental remediation and structural renovations, supported by a public-private partnership with Los Angeles city leaders. The center reopens 99% leased, welcoming back anchor tenants and local favorites while introducing several new dining and retail concepts.



Palisades Village officially reopened to the public on Saturday, marking a major milestone in the Pacific Palisades community's long recovery following the devastating January 2025 Palisades Fire.

What we know:

Developer Rick Caruso hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning before stores opened to the public at 11 a.m. The reopening festivities included retailer events, pop-up shops, live entertainment, food tastings, and family activities.

Although the outdoor center survived the initial wildfire using fire-resistant materials and private firefighters, it sustained extensive smoke and water damage.

Crews were forced to strip portions of the property down to the framing, replacing walls, insulation, air-conditioning ducts, and other materials to prepare the site for safely welcoming back visitors.

Workers prepare for the reopening of Palisades Village on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The retail and dining center reopens 99% leased. About two-thirds of former tenants are returning, including Erewhon, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Buck Mason, Anine Bing, and fire-affected local businesses such as K Bakery and Loomey's Toys.

Fashion designer Elyse Walker is also opening a namesake store at the center after her flagship location on Antioch Street was destroyed in the fire.

New tenants joining the property include chef Nancy Silverton's Italian steakhouse Spacca Tutto, the h.wood Group's Alphabet Bar & Grill, beauty retailer Violet Grey, and activewear retailer LESET's first West Coast location.

To facilitate the reopening, Caruso invested millions of dollars into infrastructure improvements on and near Sunset Boulevard.

These public-private collaborations with the city included repairing damaged roads, painting crosswalks and curbs, and fixing broken streetlights.

What's next:

Reopening festivities at Palisades Village will continue throughout the day until 8 p.m.

Additionally, the city Board of Public Works has unanimously approved the Pacific Palisades Streetscape and Beautification Project.

This initiative will advance sidewalk repairs, tree replanting, landscaping, and lighting improvements to support the Village's ongoing revitalization.

Full recovery across the surrounding neighborhood will continue for some time.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades Fire destroyed 6,822 structures, including more than 5,500 homes and about 100 commercial buildings throughout the coastal community.

What they're saying:

"I don't know about you, but I have been waiting 19 months to say ‘Welcome to Palisades Village,’" developer Rick Caruso said during the Saturday morning ceremony. "I'm not going to be lying here: We are in the middle of a recovery, and this is one chapter. It's a mega-step, no doubt, but there's many more mega-steps to come."

"A thriving community depends on strong local businesses and vibrant gathering places, and bringing them back is essential to restoring the character and future of the Pacific Palisades," Caruso added in a joint statement. "By working closely with Mayor Bass, Councilmember [Traci] Park, and the whole City family, we were able to make major investments in public spaces and infrastructure while minimizing taxpayer costs and moving at the quick pace Angelenos deserve and expect."

"The reopening of Palisades Village is a critical milestone in the recovery of Pacific Palisades," Mayor Karen Bass said. "It is imperative that residents have places to eat, shop, and come together so that they do not have to leave their community. Rick Caruso was committed to rebuilding this flagship commercial landmark from the start and returning it to Palisadians."