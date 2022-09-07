Expand / Collapse search

City council to LAPD: Which LA intersections are most dangerous for street takeovers?

Panel to hold conference over LA street takeovers

The panel will hold a conference as the city of LA is looking to crack down on street takeovers.

LOS ANGELES - A panel will hold virtual conferences starting at 9 a.m. to address the dangers of street takeovers.

Those in attendance will include local law enforcement, elected officials, and community outreach groups.

The meeting comes as the city of Los Angeles looks to crack down on illegal street takeovers.

A city council motion last week asked the Los Angeles Police Department to identify the most dangerous intersections and to come up with recommendations on how to stop these street takeovers.