Historic California animal rescue: Estimated 400 dogs, 300 cats rescued in Lake Hughes

The Brief Historic Seizure: Los Angeles County officials served a warrant Friday morning in Lake Hughes, rescuing an estimated 700 dogs and cats in what may be the largest animal seizure in U.S. history. Urgent Public Plea: DACC Director Marcia Mayeda is calling for immediate adoptions and donations to the L.A. County Animal Care Foundation to manage the unprecedented strain on resources. Special Sunday Hours: To clear space for the rescued animals, all DACC centers will hold rare Sunday hours on March 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



A massive animal rescue operation was underway in Los Angeles County on Friday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) served a search warrant at a property located in the 46000 block of 266th Street West in the Lake Hughes area around 7 a.m.

Investigators said the animals were in the care of Christine De Anda of Rock N Pawz animal rescue, and the search warrant was served for violations of animal welfare laws.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators found an estimated 400 dogs and 300 cats. Veterinary medical staff were in the process of triaging the animals at the property and those in need of emergency medical care were taken to animal care centers for further treatment.

This is the largest number of dogs and cats that DACC has ever seized and could be the largest case in U.S. history.

More than 70 staff members remain at the scene, including workers with spcaLA, Pasadena Humane and Kern County Animal Services. Representatives from Public Works and Public Health are also on-site investigating additional violations.

Dig deeper:

DACC officials said the rescue has put a strain on their resources and housing capacity. They are now working with adoption rescue groups and other animal welfare agencies to assist in hopes of finding the 700 animals new homes.

In addition, DACC animal care centers will extend their hours and will open this Sunday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with placement efforts.