East LA pursuit leads to discovery of 400 bottles of Xanax in car

A pursuit in East LA led to a major drug bust.

Officers with California Highway Patrol's East Los Angeles station recovered nearly 400 bottles of Xanax.

In the early morning hours of August 22, officers attempted to pull over a driver, but he refused, prompting a pursuit.

The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. With the assistance of their helicopter and LASD, the suspects were located and arrested.

During a search of the car, officers found bags of Xanax. They seized nearly 400 bottles, totaling close to 36,000 pills valued at over $500,000.