Stolen cars used to ram into, burglarize stores in San Fernando Valley

Police say a burglary crew used stolen vehicles to smash into businesses in Chatsworth and North Hollywood.

At around 12:30 a.m., a truck slammed into the front door of Smoke City on the 21000 block of Devonshire Street in Chatsworth.

Five to six suspects then proceeded to burglarize the business. They took anything they could carry and fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows the group of suspects waiting in the parking lot, while the driver plowed into the store. Police say the truck, which was left at the scene, was reported stolen.

"For small family-owned businesses, when you get broken into once, twice, three times, I mean how much can you handle as a small family-owned business. It's getting out of control," said Smoke City owner George.

According to LAPD, a similar burglary occurred just hours later in North Hollywood at Swish Cannabis on Burbank Blvd.

In this incident, the suspects used a GMC SUV to attempt to shatter the front door. However, they were unsuccessful, as the car's tire jammed on a concrete pillar. The suspects then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Police say the GMC SUV was stolen three days ago in Panorama City.

Due to the multiple stolen cars used, police believe the same crew is responsible for both burglaries. In addition to that, surveillance video from Chatsworth appeared to show the same GMC SUV in the parking lot.

There was a three-hour lapse from the Chatsworth incident to North Hollywood, and police believe they were attempting to steal another car during that time.