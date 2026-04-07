Restraining order violation suspect arrested in Lincoln Heights after LAPD following

The Brief A man accused of violating a restraining order was arrested after being tracked by the LAPD late Tuesday morning. Aerial views from SkyFOX showed the moments when the suspect drove erratically through East LA and surrounding areas. He was eventually arrested by LAPD officers in Lincoln Heights.



A man accused of violating a retraining order connected to a domestic violence incident was arrested in Lincoln Heights after being tracked by the Los Angeles Police Department late Tuesday morning.

What we know:

SkyFOX was overhead as the suspect drove erratically on side streets in downtown Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

At one point, the suspect got out of his vehicle in the Lincoln Heights area to grab what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage from his trunk before getting back into the vehicle.

The suspect continued to travel at high speeds as he failed to stop at multiple stop signs. He then got onto the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway to the Elysian Park area near Dodger Stadium. The suspect then went back to the Lincoln Heights area.

Aerial views show the suspect then made a brief stop at a gas station located at W Avenue 45 and Figueroa Street in the Mount Washington area around 11:04 a.m. before going back to Lincoln Heights.

Just a few minutes later, he was taken into custody at the intersection of S Avenue 22 and N Broadway in Lincoln Heights.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released and it's unclear which charges he may face. No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

