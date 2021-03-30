LA, Orange County businesses cleared for more reopenings; criteria met to move into orange tier

Los Angeles and Orange Counties have met the criteria to move into the less restrictive "orange tier" in California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, potentially allowing a loosening of business capacity limits and the reopening of bars for outdoor service.

New figures released by the state Tuesday show that Los Angeles County and Orange County have officially met the benchmarks for advancing to the orange tier. However, it's unclear exactly when the counties -- which have the final say on business restrictions -- might actually amend their public health orders, and to what extent.

Qualifying for the orange tier requires a county to have an average daily rate of new COVID infections of 3.9 per 100,000 residents, along with a testing-positivity rate of 4.9% or less, and maintain those levels for two consecutive weeks.

Tuesday's figures showed that Los Angeles County had a new case rate of 3.8 per 100,000 residents and a testing-positivity rate of 1.5%. In Orange County, the case rate per 100,000 was 2.8 and the positivity rate was at 1.7%.

Effective Wednesday, both counties will officially move into California’s orange tier, state health officials announced Tuesday.

Among the biggest changes for counties that enter the orange tier is the reopening of outdoor bars with some health and safety modifications. Bars will also no longer be required to serve food in order to be open.

Offices in nonessential industries can also reopen, however, companies are encouraged to keep employees working remotely.

Additionally, cardrooms can reopen indoor operations, as well as bowling alleys at 25% capacity.

FILE PHOTO - Bowling balls are cleaned between games at a bowling alley amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Retail stores will no longer have capacity limits when the counties enter the orange tier, although social distancing and pandemic safety protocols are still required.

Houses of worship, museums, zoos and aquariums can raise their indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, while restaurants and movie theaters can raise indoor capacity from 25% or 100 people (whichever is fewer) to 50% capacity or 200 people. Indoor gyms and yoga studios can also increase capacity from 10% to 25%.

Outdoor sporting events and concerts can reopen with live audiences at 33% capacity.

Smaller theme parks can completely reopen without capacity limits as long as they maintain social distancing and pandemic safety protocols. Larger theme parks will be permitted to operate at a 25% maximum capacity instead of 15%.

Click here for a full list of changes between the red and orange tiers.

While both counties have met the criteria for moving into the orange tier, local health officials can apply stricter restrictions, should they choose to do so.

Los Angeles County largely aligned with the state's guidelines under the red tier, although it continues to ban restaurants, breweries and wineries from turning on their television sets, in an effort to avoid gatherings of sports fans. The state and other counties had no such restriction.