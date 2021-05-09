LA opening up all city sites for no-appointment vaccines

Starting Monday, Los Angeles will offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its city-run sites and open two additional night clinics in a new effort to expand vaccine access, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The city is prepared to administer over a quarter million vaccinations for the second week in a row.

"We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our city will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access and deliver doses directly to all Angelenos,'' Garcetti said.

"Our vaccines are safe and effective, and we will continue working to get shots into the arms of our local families, protect ourselves and our loved ones, and start Los Angeles on the road to health, economic growth, and a lasting recovery.''

The city added a sixth day of service last week and started to offer appointment-free options at certain walk-up and mobile locations. This week, Los Angeles will continue to operate its fixed sites Monday through Saturday, and will add the appointment-free option at all of its drive-through locations: Crenshaw Christian, Hansen Dam and Dodger Stadium.

Pre-registration is not required, but Angelenos who wish to plan ahead can visit

coronavirus.lacity.org/GetVaccinated to sign up or find the locations nearest to them.

On top of these steps, the city will now operate its mass vaccination sites at Pierce College and L.A. Southwest College from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A third night mobile clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Green Meadows Recreation Center in South Los Angeles to provide a late-hour option for working people. This comes on the heels of seeing 62% of first doses delivered after 2 p.m. at the city's first night clinic last week.

This week, the city will deploy 10 mobile teams Monday through Saturday to residents in Glassell Park, Arleta, Sylmar, Chesterfield Square, Green Meadows, Boyle Heights, North Hollywood, San Pedro, Wilmington and Canoga Park.

City sites will offer second dose appointments this week for Angelenos who received their first Moderna shot from April 12-17. or their first Pfizer shot from April 19-24. Second dose patients should have received notifications with their appointment details recently by text and/or email.

Patients should note that the date stamped on the CDC vaccination cards received after their first dose is not an appointment confirmation. Instead, everyone should use the appointment details provided by Carbon Health.