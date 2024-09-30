Man accused of hijacking Metro bus, killing passenger charged

The Los Angeles County DA's Office has filed charges against Lamont Campbell, the man accused of hijacking a Metro bus and fatally shooting a passenger.

Campbell is facing 12 felony counts which include, one count of murder, one count of carjacking, one count of kidnapping during a carjacking, one count of assault with a semi-automatic handgun, one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery, four counts of kidnapping, one count of felony evading with reckless disregard, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of personal use of handgun enhancement.

If convicted as charged, Campbell would face 90 years to life in prison.

DA George Gascón said Campbell has an extensive criminal record dating back 20 years. His most recent arrest was in 2020 on drug-related charges in LA County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a shooting on S. Figueroa Street and Imperial Highway in South LA’s Vermont Vista neighborhood. A short time later, they became aware of a Metro bus that had been hijacked.

Police say Campbell, who was armed with a gun, held the bus driver and passengers hostage. After officers located the bus, a slow-speed pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit lasted about an hour and ended on Alameda Street, between 6th and 7th streets in downtown LA, with four people inside – the suspect, the bus driver and two passengers.

Unfortunately, one of the passengers, 48-year-old Anthony Rivera, was shot by the suspect during the incident. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

The bus driver, who remained behind the wheel during the hijacking, was able to use the silent alarm to call police. City officials praised the driver as being a hero and remaining calm.

Campbell was arrested at the scene. A motive for the hijacking and shooting remains under investigation. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.