Innocent passenger killed in downtown LA after gunman hijacks MTA bus

The Brief A bus was hijacked by a gunman in South LA overnight. The suspect then led LAPD officers on a slow-speed pursuit to downtown LA. Some passengers were able to get off the bus during the pursuit. After multiple spike strip deployments, the bus stopped on Alameda Street, between 6th and 7th streets. One passenger was shot and killed. The bus driver and another passenger were unharmed, while the suspect was arrested.



Officials said one person was killed after a gunman hijacked and took hostages on an MTA bus in downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators said it all began around 1 a.m. Wednesday on S. Figueroa Street and Imperial Highway in South LA’s Vermont Vista neighborhood when the Los Angeles Police Department received reports of a shooting. A short time later, officers became notified of a bus that was hijacked going southbound on Figueroa Street.

Video from the scene shows the moments when LAPD officers were on a slow-speed pursuit of the bus while the bus driver was being held hostage by a man armed with a gun. Investigators said some passengers were able to exit the bus during the pursuit.

Following multiple spike strip deployments, the bus eventually came to a stop on Alameda Street, between 6th and 7th streets, with four people inside – the suspect, the bus driver and two passengers.

SWAT crews moved in and deployed flash bangs aiming to get the suspect to surrender. That’s when investigators said the bus driver was pulled to safety.

As the hostage situation continued to unfold, the passenger who was shot was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Despite the terrifying circumstances, a witness said the bus driver kept calm throughout the incident.

"All I heard was the boom and then I pulled out my camera and started watching from my camera. It was really wild. Props to the driver. He kept his composure pretty well," said witness Steven Johnson.

He's also being praised by law enforcement.

"This operator continued to operate the bus in as safe as a manner as he could under the circumstances with police trailing him for an hour before the spike strips took effect. I think the world of the operator," said LAPD Transit Bureau Dep. Chief Donald Graham.

"Metro is grateful for the LAPD's swift action regarding this morning's bus hijacking incident and is grateful the operator was unharmed. Metro is providing the operator with the support he needs," Metro said in a statement. "This is still an active investigation being led by the LAPD."

Eventually, the suspect was apprehended and arrested at the scene. His name has not been released.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn released the following statement:

"The hijacking of a Metro bus in Downtown Los Angeles late last night and the tragic murder of a passenger was a nightmare. I am grateful to our Metro bus driver who showed incredible composure in activating a silent alarm to alert law enforcement, and to the LAPD who responded to a difficult and dangerous situation. We still have unanswered questions about how this happened and I expect Metro to work closely with both law enforcement and prosecutors as they seek justice for the victim’s family. We need ways to prevent people from bringing weapons onto our Metro buses and trains, and the sooner we can find solutions to prevent tragedies like this, the better."

The LAPD’s South Homicide Bureau detectives continue to investigate the deadly incident. S. Alameda Street between Factory Place and 7th Street is expected to be closed through the morning for the investigation.