LA Metro, OCTA, San Bernardino Co. Transit offer free rides Saturday

LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to mark Transit Equity Day, honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday — Feb. 4, 1913.

Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat to a white commuter in Montgomery, Alabama, as was required by law at the time. Her case ultimately was decided in her favor by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Metrolink, the Orange County Transportation Authority and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares.

"By facilitating access to jobs, school, shopping, and other important destinations, we can greatly impact people's lives and help them achieve their dreams," said Ara Najarian, chair of the Metro board. "In the spirit of Rosa Parks' legacy, Metro is now working to make transit more affordable and accessible every day for our most disadvantaged daily transit riders."

Metro's buses, rail and bikeshare services will be free Saturday. People can also redeem a 30-minute free ride on Metro Bike Share by selecting "1-Ride" on the kiosks and using the code 020423.

L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who also serves on the Metro board, said Transit Equity Day is a reminder of transit's "unfortunate history of racism and classism," along with what Metro should strive to be — "safe, clean, reliable and affordable."

"I am committed to achieving a Metro system that does not put disproportionate cost burdens on our highest need populations and in creating a transit ecosystem that serves all Angelenos," Mitchell said.