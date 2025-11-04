LA Metro eliminates fares for Election Day

The Brief LA Metro is offering free rides on all its services—buses, trains, bike share, and micro-ride share—starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m. Wednesday for Election Day. The free transport is intended to help all county residents easily reach polling places, vote centers, or ballot drop-boxes to cast their vote. Specific promo codes are required for Metro Bike Share ("110425") and Metro Micro ("Vote25") to redeem the free fares on those services.



What we know:

LA Metro will not collect fares from 4 a.m. Tuesday, November 4, until 3 a.m. Wednesday, November 5. This includes all Metro buses and trains, as well as Metro Bike Share and the Metro Micro ride-share program.

The free rides are intended to help people travel to and from local polling places, vote centers, and ballot drop-boxes.

The main ballot item for voters on this day is whether to approve Proposition 50 on congressional redistricting.

The transit agency is also partnering with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office to expand voting access by placing ballot-drop boxes at specific Metro stations, visible to security cameras and accessible to the public.

The following stations will have vote-by-mail drop boxes:

Union Station (east portal);

El Monte Bus Transit Center (plaza area);

Harbor Gateway Transit Center (transit plaza area);

Harbor Freeway C Line (park and ride area);

Hollywood/Western B Line (plaza area);

North Hollywood B Line (east plaza area);

Norwalk C Line (east plaza area);

Pomona North A Line (west parking lot area);

Westlake/MacArthur Park B & D Lines (courtyard area); and

Wilshire/Vermont B & D Lines (courtyard area).

Metro's headquarters at Union Station will have a voting center open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What you can do:

To access the free transportation options:

Buses and trains: Simply board without paying a fare

Metro Bike Share: Select 1-Ride at a kiosk, online, or in the app. Use promo code "110425" at checkout. Requires a credit/debit card. Can be used multiple times. The free offer covers a 30-minute ride. Electric Metro Bike fees are waived, but the ride itself costs an additional $1.75 for each half-hour after the first 30 minutes.

Metro Micro: Book a trip on the app, online, or call 323-GO-METRO and select option 5. Use coupon code "Vote25" when booking the trip. Code is valid only on Election Day. This service provides short trips within its eight zones across LA County.

What they're saying:

"Metro encourages all eligible county residents to exercise their constitutional right to vote. By offering free rides on election day, Metro is doing its part to encourage voter turnout by making it easier, more affordable and stress-free for people to travel to and from local polling places while saving gas and avoiding traffic and parking," the agency said in a statement.