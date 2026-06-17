Pursuit suspect facing attempted murder charges after wild crash at DTLA McDonald's

The Brief A high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect traveling from Culver City to downtown Los Angeles ended in a head-on crash at a McDonald's drive-thru. The suspect is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after police stated he appeared to intentionally target and hit pedestrians. Multiple victims, including a responding police officer, were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



A high-speed police chase that started with a stolen car in Culver City came to a chaotic, crashing end at a McDonald's drive-thru near downtown Los Angeles.

Multiple people, including a police officer, were hospitalized after the suspect appeared to intentionally ram vehicles and target pedestrians during the getaway attempt, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began in Culver City after local police utilized automated license plate readers and city street cameras to track a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a prior Los Angeles carjacking, according to authorities.

Before officers could initiate a stop, police received multiple disturbing reports that the vehicle was actively striking pedestrians.

When Culver City Police Department officers located the vehicle, the driver fled, sparking an extremely dangerous, high-speed chase.

The suspect drove recklessly into downtown Los Angeles, crossing into oncoming traffic lanes during a busy period of the evening, authorities said.

The pursuit ended just outside downtown LA at the intersection of Olive Street and Washington Boulevard.

SUGGESTED:

According to police, the suspect sped into a McDonald's drive-thru, crashing head-on into a vehicle waiting in line. Following the collision, the suspect attempted to run away before being tackled and taken into custody by officers.

Several victims, including one police officer injured in the final crash sequence, were transported to the hospital.

Authorities confirmed that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The suspect also sustained injuries, was treated at a hospital, and is currently being booked into custody.

What we don't know:

The exact number of pedestrians struck during the vehicle's run remains unclear, as does the condition of the driver in the vehicle hit at the drive-thru.

Police have not yet released the identity of the male suspect or specified the exact location where the initial carjacking took place.

What's next:

The suspect is being processed and faces a long list of felony charges, including attempted murder, felony evading, and felony hit-and-run.

Investigators are actively processing scene evidence from the McDonald's parking lot and reviewing city street cameras as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.