May Day in Los Angeles: What to know about rallies, marches and road closures

The Brief Thousands are gathering at MacArthur Park on Friday for a three-mile march to Grand Park, advocating for labor rights and immigration reform under the theme "Workers Over Billionaires." The march is expected to cause rolling road closures along the Wilshire Boulevard corridor and through the heart of downtown LA between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Organizers have called for a nationwide "economic blackout," urging participants to skip school, work, and shopping to protest the influence of billionaires on the working class.



Thousands of workers, students and advocates are gathering in Los Angeles on May Day, with MacArthur Park once again serving as a central rallying point for demonstrations tied to labor rights, immigration reform and economic justice.

What we know:

The rally began at 10 a.m. SkyFOX over MacArthur Park showed a large crowd assembling along the march route.

Members of the Los Angeles May Day Coalition say it is made up of more than 125 organizations representing labor unions, immigrant rights groups, faith leaders, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and community organizations across the Los Angeles region.

The primary demands include a pathway to citizenship, affordable housing, and a "tax on the wealthy" to fund social programs.

Unlike previous years, this demonstration is explicitly part of a national "No School, No Work, No Shopping" boycott aimed at highlighting the collective power of the workforce.

Organizers say thousands will march later in the day from Westlake to downtown Los Angeles.

Timeline:

10:00 a.m.: Rally begins at MacArthur Park (South Park View St. & Wilshire Blvd).

Late Morning: The march departs, heading east on Wilshire Boulevard.

Mid-Day: Protesters will navigate a route including Union Ave, West 7th St, Flower St, West 5th St, South Broadway, and West 1st St.

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: The march concludes at Gloria Molina Grand Park Performance Lawn for a final rally.

What they're saying:

"Our broken immigration system is at the core of many of our political and economic challenges—impacting working families and everyday costs, regardless of political affiliation," stated Anglica Salas, Executive Director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

"In addition to our ongoing fight for workers’ justice and dignity, May Day is than a celebration of unity and resilience—let it be a call to action. Because when we organize, when we mobilize, when we stand shoulder to shoulder, we are unstoppable and we can shut it down for justice and love."

The backstory:

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, is recognized globally as a day highlighting labor rights and worker solidarity.

This year’s national May Day message, organized by May Day Strong, is "Workers Over Billionaires."

Organizers across the country are encouraging actions centered around "No School. No Work. No Shopping."

Coalition leaders say their demands include taxing the wealthy, defending worker rights, expanding voting rights, legalization and citizenship pathways for immigrants, anti-discrimination protections, affordable housing support and opposition to war.

What you can do:

Commuters: Expect significant Expect significant traffic delays and rolling street closures along the Wilshire corridor and in the Historic Core of DTLA. Avoid the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. if possible.

Transit Riders: LA Metro may experience delays or detours on bus lines crossing Wilshire and 7th Street; check the Transit app for real-time updates.

Participants: Organizers recommend wearing comfortable shoes and bringing water, as the march spans roughly three miles under today's sunny conditions.