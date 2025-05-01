Thousands rally for May Day demonstrations in Los Angeles

The Brief Thousands are gathering in Downtown LA for May Day rallies and marches, organized by the Los Angeles May Day Coalition, to advocate for workers' and immigrants' rights. The main rally starts at 9 a.m. at W Olympic & S Figueroa, followed by marches to the Metropolitan Detention Center, with additional events in Boyle Heights and MacArthur Park later in the day.



Thousands of union members and immigrant rights advocates are gathering in Downtown Los Angeles for a series of rallies and marches to celebrate International Workers' Day, also known as May Day. The Los Angeles May Day Coalition, which includes nearly 90 labor unions and thousands of workers and residents, is anticipating its largest turnout yet.

What we know:

The demonstrations are expected to be among the largest in the country this year, with participants demanding accountability from elected officials and advocating for the protection of workers' and immigrants' rights. The main rally is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of W Olympic & S Figueroa in Downtown LA, followed by a march to the Metropolitan Detention Center at 535 Alameda St.

Timeline:

The day's events will kick off with the morning rally in Downtown LA, followed by additional rallies and marches throughout the city. In Boyle Heights, a rally will start at 4:30 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza, with a march commencing at 5:30 p.m. and ending at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Another rally and march are planned at 4:30 p.m. at MacArthur Park, organized by the Community Self-Defense Coalition, which includes numerous community groups.

The backstory:

Last year's May Day mobilization led to closures across Hollywood, and organizers expect this year's events to draw even larger crowds. May Day, celebrated globally, is a day of action for labor rights and immigrant advocacy, with events taking place across the United States.

Local perspective:

Los Angeles is a focal point for May Day activities, reflecting the city's diverse population and strong labor movement. The rallies and marches provide a platform for local communities to voice their concerns and demand change from policymakers.

Big picture view:

Organizations across the U.S. are holding May Day actions as part of a national day of action. For those interested in participating or learning more, a list of events can be found at May Day of Action.

These demonstrations highlight the ongoing struggle for workers' rights and immigrant protections, emphasizing the importance of collective action in driving social change.