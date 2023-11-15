Los Angeles police seek owners of over 50 stolen luxury purses

Police in Los Angeles are searching for the owners of over 50 luxury purses that were believed to have been stolen in residential burglaries across Southern California.

Karla Sunceri, 51, of Mission Hills, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with the luxury handbag theft operation.

LAPD detectives identified a luxury handbag "fence" that was allegedly being operated by Karla Sunceri, 51-years-old, of Mission Hills.

Following an extensive investigation, the LAPD's Major Theft Task Force executed a search warrant at Sunceri's residence on McKeever Street in Granada Hills on November 1, 2023, around 6 a.m. The search uncovered more than 50 stolen luxury purses and a significant amount of cash.

LAPD detectives recovered a large amount of cash during their investigation.

The investigation revealed that the majority of the stolen purses were obtained through residential burglaries across Southern California. Sunceri was arrested for receiving stolen property and was booked at Van Nuys Jail. She was subsequently released on zero bail.

The LAPD is actively working to identify the owners of the stolen purses, and the investigation is ongoing. Individuals with information about this incident are urged to contact Commercial Crimes Division, Detective Campos, at 213-486-6958. For calls during non-business hours or on weekends, contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the "P3 Tips" mobile application, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.