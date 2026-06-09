LA kicks off World Cup 2026 opening week with FIFA Fan Festival, watch parties, and pop-up stores

The Brief Los Angeles officials are launching a week of festivities Tuesday ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay on Friday. The historic venue will host a four-day, $10 festival from Thursday to Sunday featuring live matches, food, and major musical acts like Steve Aoki and Normani. Free public viewing zones and official FIFA merchandise pop-up stores are opening across Southern California, spanning from Santa Monica to Griffith Park.



Los Angeles is kicking off a massive week of celebrations, fan festivals, and public watch parties as the region prepares to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The festivities begin Tuesday ahead of the United States' opening match against Paraguay on Friday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee will start the week with an Official Kickoff Party Tuesday at the Coliseum's 1923 Club Rooftop Deck, emceed by Kevin Frazier of "Entertainment Tonight."

The central hub for public gatherings will be the FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, running Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets for the festival are $10, while children 12 and younger are free.

The event features live match broadcasts, international food, and high-profile musical performances. Scheduled headliners include Steve Aoki, Normani, Deorro, Sickick, Los Lobos, Capital Cities, and DJ Ravidrums.

Numerous other localized events are scheduled across the region:

The FIFA Countdown Concert takes place Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, featuring Diplo's Major Lazer, Davido, and Ava Max as part of a synchronized celebration with Toronto and Mexico City.

Adidas "Home of Soccer" launches Thursday at BMO Stadium, offering a free watch party for the Mexico vs. South Africa opener, youth tournament activities, and performances by Noodles and Peso Pluma.

Official World Cup Retail Pop-ups are opening in Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, and Torrance to sell official jerseys, apparel, and memorabilia through July 31.

Free regional watch parties will take place at Ovation Hollywood, Burton Chace Park (Marina del Rey), Santa Monica Place, the Autry Museum in Griffith Park, and various community parks in Carson, Culver City, and Duarte.

LA County Parks is also hosting five free soccer watch parties across LA County. Festivities begin an hour before kickoff and continue during halftfime with a variety of activities for all ages, including yout soccer clinics, family-friendly games, refreshments and halftime snacks, and more. Here's when they're happening:

Friday, June 12

5 p.m.

Stephen Sorensen Park

16801 E Ave P,

Palmdale, CA 93591



Thursday, June 18

5 p.m.

Walnut Nature Park

2642 Olive St.,

Walnut Park, CA 90255



Wednesday, June 24

5 p.m.

Amelia Mayberry Park

13201 East Meyer Rd.,

Whittier, CA 90605



Thursday, June 25

6 p.m.

George Lane Park

5520 West Avenue L-8,

Quartz Hill, CA 93536



Friday, June 26

4 p.m.

El Cariso Community Regional Park

13100 Hubbard St.,

Sylmar, CA 91342

Ten official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones have also been designated to operate throughout the tournament, including locations at the Original Farmers Market, Union Station, Venice Beach, and the Fairplex in Pomona.

Metro and a coalition of regional transit providers will expand transportation services aimed at helping fans reach matches, fan festivals and related events throughout Southern California.

Metro said enhanced World Cup bus service to SoFi Stadium will operate from 15 locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties:

El Camino College in Torrance;

Crenshaw Metro Station;

Culver City Transit Center;

downtown Long Beach;

downtown Santa Monica;

Harbor Gateway Transit Center;

Hawthorne/Lennox Metro Station;

North Hollywood Metro Station;

Pierce College Station in Woodland Hills;

Torrance Transit Center;

Union Station;

LAX/Metro Transit Center;

Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center;

Newport Transportation Center; and

Several pickup locations near LAX

Timeline:

Monday: Media preview held at the Third Street Promenade retail store.

Tuesday: Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party at the Coliseum; retail store opens at Ovation Hollywood.

Wednesday: Media preview tour of the FIFA Fan Festival site; FIFA Countdown Concert at Crypto.com Arena.

Thursday: FIFA Fan Festival officially opens; Adidas "Home of Soccer" at BMO Stadium; Mexico vs. South Africa watch parties.

Friday: United States vs. Paraguay match; U.S. Kick Off Celebrations and community watch parties across LA; retail stores open at Grand Central Market and Del Amo Fashion Center.

June 12: World Cup matches officially begin in the Los Angeles area.

What they're saying:

Organizers emphasize that these events are designed to make the tournament accessible to the entire community.

"The FIFA Fan Festival will be the heartbeat of the FIFA World Cup experience in Los Angeles," Kathryn Schloessman, CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee, said in a statement. "From the live matches and headline music performances to the food, culture and community celebrations, this will be the place where fans come together to experience the excitement and global spirit of the tournament throughout opening week."

Commenting on the merchandise rollout, Schloessman added, "FIFA World Cup is transforming Los Angeles into a regionwide celebration of the world's game, and these retail locations are another opportunity for fans to be part of the celebration."

What you can do:

Fans looking to attend the events or plan their match-day viewing can access the full schedule of festivities, local match listings, transportation options, and official "Know Before You Go" guidelines by visiting the official host committee website at losangelesfwc26.com.