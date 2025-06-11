Expand / Collapse search

Arrest caught on video: Feds corner car in Boyle Heights

Published  June 11, 2025 1:35pm PDT
Boyle Heights
Video shows federal agents detaining man in Boyle Heights

Video shared with FOX 11 shows federal agents taking a man into custody in Boyle Heights.

LOS ANGELES - Video shows federal agents arresting a man in Boyle Heights

In the video, two unmarked gray SUVs corner a white sedan, trapping the vehicle from moving. Three to four men, who appeared to be wearing law enforcement vests, quickly exited the cars.

A witness on the scene said the federal agents told the driver to get out, but when that didn't happen, they shot less-than-lethal rounds. 

The driver exited with his hands up, surrendered, and was taken into custody. 

The incident happened Wednesday around 10:47 a.m. in the 3700 block of Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights.

What they're saying:

The witness also said a woman and baby were in the car. Citizen video shows the woman holding her toddler and walking away into a store nearby. 

According to the family of the driver, he was wanted in connection with an incident that happened at an anti-ICE protest in Paramount over the weekend.  No other details were released. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what department the federal agents were from. 

FOX 11 has reached out to Homeland Security. 

