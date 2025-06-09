Man accused of throwing rocks at CBP cars, injuring agent in Paramount

The Brief Authorities have identified Elpidio Reyna as the suspect who allegedly threw rocks at Border Patrol vehicles in Paramount, injuring an agent. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli and Chief Gregory Bovino emphasized their commitment to finding Reyna and continuing immigration enforcement despite protests. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Reyna's arrest.



Authorities have now identified the man they say threw rocks at Border Patrol vehicles Saturday in Paramount, injuring one of their agents.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, the suspect has been identified as Elpidio Reyna.

"He thinks he's untouchable," said Essayli. "He's finding out tonight that he has unleashed the power of the federal government, and we will find him."

On Saturday, Border Patrol had a staging area in Paramount when they were confronted by protesters. Agitators then started throwing glass bottles and chunks of cement toward authorities, who fired back with tear gas and rubber bullets.

"As our agents were leaving the area, rocks were thrown, severely injuring one of our agents," said Chief Gregory Bovino from Border Patrol's El Centro sector.

Video obtained by Fox shows Border Patrol agents leaving the tense situation Saturday while their vehicle was hit by numerous rocks.

The FBI used social media videos and a FOX 11 news report to identify the rock thrower they say is named Elpidio Reyna.

"You interviewed him yourself where he was trying to get the trucks to block the Border Patrol officers," said Essayli. "Anybody who assaulted our officers, we've got the FBI working around the clock. We will find you, and we will arrest you, and we will charge you."

"We're not going to be deterred in what we do for immigration enforcement," said Chief Bovino.

According to officials, they're going to continue investigating protest videos shared on social media to make additional arrests.

"We have a mission here in Los Angeles," said Bovino. "We won't be deterred from that mission. Whether it's arresting illegal aliens or protecting federal facilities, we're going to do that."

"If anyone thinks this guy or any other thug out there is going to stop us from doing our job, they've got to think again," said Essayli. "They're going to be doubling our resources. There's going to be even more enforcement in the city of Los Angeles now because of the activities you see on TV."

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to Reyna's arrest.