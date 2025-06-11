7-year-old boy watches dad get detained by ICE

The Brief ICE agents arrested Arturo Vasquez at a Culver City car wash, causing emotional distress to his young sons. Witnesses expressed disbelief and concern over the arrest occurring in front of a child. The incident is part of a series of ICE raids in Southern California, criticized by immigrant rights advocates and local leaders.



Seven-year-old Jorge Vasquez cried out uncontrollably as he watched ICE agents take his father away in handcuffs. His 15-year-old brother, Brian, yelled, "I'll see you soon, Dad."

It happened on Sunday, June 8, around 2:25 p.m. Arturo Vasquez was with his wife and two sons at the Culver City Car Wash. He does not work there; he was simply there to wash the family car.

Brian says his father panicked when he saw ICE agents arrive and tried to leave, but agents stopped him and placed him under arrest. A TikTok video shows witnesses at the car wash visibly upset. Some shouted that they couldn't believe agents would do that in front of a child who was overcome with emotion.

Brian confirmed his father is undocumented and says he worked two jobs to support the family.

This emotional scene is part of a broader wave of ICE raids across Southern California. Over the weekend, several car washes were targeted. Immigrant rights advocates and local leaders say these actions are tearing families apart and spreading fear through entire communities.