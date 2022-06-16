LA home sales tax: Voters to consider property tax on sales over $5M
LOS ANGELES - This fall, LA city voters will decide whether to raise taxes on multi-million-dollar home sales.
The city council approved ballot measure "House L.A." on Wednesday.
It will give voters the chance of adding a 4% tax on home sales worth between $5 million and $10 million.
Additionally, it would charge a 5.5% sales tax on home sales above $10 million.
That money would then be used to fund affordable housing and toward preventing homelessness in Los Angeles.
The measure will appear on the November ballot.