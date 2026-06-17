Former LA firefighters union secretary arrested for alleged $83K foundation theft

The Brief Adam Walker, former LA firefighters union secretary, was arrested and charged with grand theft and forgery for allegedly stealing nearly $83,000 from the union's non-profit foundation. Investigators state Walker funneled the funds into personal accounts for expenses like online gambling, concealing the transfers from auditors by using online services to forge fake receipts. While the joint state and local prosecution is underway, officials have not yet confirmed the exact date and time for Walker's upcoming arraignment hearing.



Adam Walker, the former secretary of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City and chairman of its non-profit foundation, has been arrested and charged with felony grand theft and forgery after allegedly stealing nearly $83,000 from the charity to fund personal expenses.

What we know:

Adam Walker faces one felony count of grand theft by an employee or agent and one felony count of forgery related to items exceeding $950 in value.

A joint task force discovered that Walker allegedly stole exactly $82,914.24 from the non-profit 501(c)(3) foundation.

According to investigators, Walker opened a foundation bank account listing himself as the sole signer.

He then systematically shifted the charity's funds into his personal accounts through intra-bank transfers, officials allege.

To hide the activity from auditors, Walker allegedly fabricated personal credit card reimbursements and used online services to forge fake receipts.

Officials determined the stolen money was spent on personal expenses, including online gambling.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Walker will make his first appearance in court for his arraignment.

What they're saying:

"The California Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute corruption at every turn and hold accountable those who break the law and the trust placed in them by the public," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. "I am thankful for the hard work of our DOJ team and our partners at LADA over the course of this investigation."

"While the case is ongoing, any allegations of felony grand theft are deeply troubling and taken very seriously," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in an official statement. "I've spoken with Chief (Jaime) Moore, and I want to thank our state and local law enforcement partners for their work to hold this person -- and anyone who commits crime -- accountable."

What's next:

The case will move forward to formal court proceedings in Los Angeles County.