LA firefighter dangling from helicopter rescues man looking for his dog during California storms

Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Dramatic cell phone video shows the moments when a Los Angeles city firefighter dangling from a helicopter rescued a man who was looking for his dog from drowning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a man jumping into a fast-moving current in hopes of finding his then-missing dog. 

LAFD's chopper found the man, was able to grab him while he was still conscious and then pulled him safely back into the helicopter. The man was airlifted to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

The man's dog swam safely back to the edge and emergency crews were able to find the pup. LAFD said the dog was taken to a local shelter to get temporary care.

The dog is also expected to be OK.

