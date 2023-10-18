LA Fashion week features shows by runway producers Art Hearts Fashion

LA Fashion Week season is here. Runway shows by top producer Art Hearts Fashion start Thursday and run through Sunday.

Among the designers featured on opening night is Nizie who's from Ukraine. She first showed in America earlier this year at the Art Hearts Fashion shows at New York Fashion Week.

Art Hearts Fashion is marking its 10-year anniversary. They call it a celebration of "putting on the most iconic, diverse, inclusive and creative fashion shows in LA." Founder Erik Rosete, as always, is a Saturday night highlight with his line Mister Triple X. Rosete is a "prominent Latin American serial fashion entrepreneur and fashion designer who was born and raised in Los Angeles" said Art Hearts.

Other known designers showing at Art Hearts include Michael Costello of Project Runway fame, Cross Colours of hip hop fame, Nike Swim, and Natalia Fedner of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue fame.

Nizie is among the designers on opening night, Thursday. Shows run from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22.



Learn more about Arts Hearts Fashion and LA Fashion Week here.