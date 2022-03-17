LA Fashion Week: Art Hearts Fashion partners with Fashion Tech Works for fashion hub

Fashion fans, the LA Fashion Week is here!

This week, the Arts Hearts Fashion team will host their four days of grand fashion shows at The Majestic in downtown LA.

Ahead of Thursday's opening night Art Hearts created a week-long dayside opportunity for designers calling it a fashion hub. It's in partnership with the new membership work share venue called Fashion Tech Works at the New Mart on East 9th Street.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

In one room, a fashion shoot was underway. In another, a designer who flew in from Spain was holding his fits for the runway shows. Another, was home to the Black Design Collective. On their next floor up was an open space for an independent design collection, a room for makeup and hair, and a small runway stage.

Erik Rosete founded Arts Hearts as a way to help a few fellow designers show their works. His brand Mr. Triple X is made in LA. He says their LA designers are dressing celebrities for the red carpet and for music videos.

Among those showcasing their works at the week-long Art Hearts Fashion Hub was Marika Soderlund, designer of Shop.MyClub.

The la designer of Shop.MyClub is showcasing her works.

Fashion Tech Works CEO Cindy I. Keefer says their co-working space is about helping designers get on an entrepreneurial roadmap using their partners.

The fashion world is not immune to the war in Ukraine. A model, designer, and Art Hearts marketing director are all from Ukraine with family or friends still there.

Art Hearts Fashion is hosting its dynamic runway shows starting Thursday night in downtown LA. A portion of the proceeds from their ticket sales is going to support the war effort in Ukraine.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.