Pedestrian killed in Eagle Rock hit-and-run crash

An investigation was launched after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Eagle Rock area on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 5:05 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Street and Broadway.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the intersection cordoned off with a white pop-up tent covering the body on the street.

Authorities said the driver did not stop to help and left the scene.

What we don't know:

Information about the victim was not immediately released.

