Pedestrian killed in Eagle Rock hit-and-run crash

By
Published  July 29, 2025 8:17am PDT
Eagle Rock
The Brief

    • The LAPD is investigating a deadly crash in LA's Eagle Rock neighborhood.
    • Details about the possible suspect or the suspect's vehicle have not been released.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Eagle Rock area on Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened around 5:05 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Street and Broadway. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the intersection cordoned off with a white pop-up tent covering the body on the street. 

Authorities said the driver did not stop to help and left the scene. 

What we don't know:

Information about the victim was not immediately released. 

The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. Information in this story was also provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

