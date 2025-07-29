Pedestrian killed in Eagle Rock hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was launched after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Eagle Rock area on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Officials said the crash happened around 5:05 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Street and Broadway.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the intersection cordoned off with a white pop-up tent covering the body on the street.
Authorities said the driver did not stop to help and left the scene.
What we don't know:
Information about the victim was not immediately released.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- Erika Edwards: LA woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Sunset Blvd
- Pedestrian fatally struck in South LA hit-and-run crash
- Pedestrian killed in Sylmar hit-and-run crash
- Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Bellflower; search underway for driver
The Source: City News Service contributed to this report. Information in this story was also provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.