Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Bellflower; search underway for driver

The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in Bellflower. The collision happened just before 2 a.m. on Clark Avenue near Somerset Boulevard. Authorities are searching for a white pickup truck, last seen heading north on Clark Avenue.



A bicyclist was killed in Bellflower after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who is still on the run Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened a little before 2 a.m. on Clark Avenue near Somerset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described only as a white pickup truck, last seen going north on Clark Avenue.

What we don't know:

The identity of the hit-and-run driver is not yet known.

Further details about the specific make or model of the white pickup truck have not been released.

What's next:

Clark Avenue will be closed for most of the morning commute due to the ongoing investigation.