Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Bellflower; search underway for driver
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bicyclist was killed in Bellflower after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who is still on the run Friday morning.
What we know:
The incident happened a little before 2 a.m. on Clark Avenue near Somerset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The hit-and-run vehicle is described only as a white pickup truck, last seen going north on Clark Avenue.
What we don't know:
The identity of the hit-and-run driver is not yet known.
Further details about the specific make or model of the white pickup truck have not been released.
What's next:
Clark Avenue will be closed for most of the morning commute due to the ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information for this report is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and is also based on initial reports from the scene, including details about the incident's time, location, description of the vehicle, and anticipated road closures.