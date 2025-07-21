Pedestrian killed in Sylmar hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night, officials said.
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to an area near Polk Street and DeGarmo Avenue in Sylmar around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 20.
Investigators said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Polk St. when it struck a pedestrian. In addition, witnesses said the driver did not stop to help.
Arriving officers found the victim outside a crosswalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LAPD said the victim was experiencing homelessness.
What we don't know:
A description of the vehicle was not available and the name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.