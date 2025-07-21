Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Sylmar hit-and-run crash

Published  July 21, 2025 7:23am PDT
Sylmar
A deadly hit-and-run crash was under investigation in Sylmar.

The Brief

    • A man experiencing homelessness was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sylmar on Sunday, July 20.
    • The driver did not stop to help and drove away from the scene.
    • The victim was declared dead at the scene.

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night, officials said. 

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to an area near Polk Street and DeGarmo Avenue in Sylmar around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 20. 

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Polk St. when it struck a pedestrian. In addition, witnesses said the driver did not stop to help.

 Arriving officers found the victim outside a crosswalk and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The LAPD said the victim was experiencing homelessness. 

What we don't know:

A description of the vehicle was not available and the name of the victim has not been released.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

