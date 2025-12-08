LAPD fatally shoots suspect outside 7-Eleven in San Fernando Valley

The Brief A suspect was shot and killed by LAPD officers outside a 7-Eleven in the San Fernando Valley following an assault with a deadly weapon call. The suspect was located with the help of an LAPD airship, and a handgun was recovered at the scene; the suspect's identity remains undisclosed. The intersection of Sherman Way and Geyser Avenue in Reseda is closed for several hours as the investigation continues.



An investigation was launched after a suspect was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers outside a 7-Eleven in the San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

LAPD officials said it all started as an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:10 a.m. Officers then established a perimeter on Sherman Way and the department’s airship helped officers find the suspect who was outside a 7-Eleven located at the intersection of Sherman Way and Geyser Avenue in Reseda.

At some point after the suspect was located, he was shot by the officers. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

During the early stages of the investigation, a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Officials said the intersection will remain closed for several hours.

Authorities also said the assault with a deadly weapon victim did not require hospitalization.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released, and it’s unclear if any shots were fired by the suspect.

What's next:

LAPD officers continue to canvass the area for surveillance footage.