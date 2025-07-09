Erika Edwards: LA woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Sunset Blvd

The Brief Erika "Tilly" Edwards was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood. The suspected hit-and-run driver remains on the run. A $50,000 reward is offered for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the blue Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon driver.



Family and loved ones are seeking justice for Erika "Tilly" Edwards, a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood over the weekend.

What we know:

Edwards, aged 37, was leaving a charity dance event on Saturday, July 5 when she hit by the driver near Sunset Boulevard and Sierra Bonita.

As of Tuesday, July 8, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon have yet to be arrested.

What they're saying:

FOX 11 spoke with the grieving widower.

"We just bought this house," Kris Edwards, her husband, told FOX 11. "I had big plans for her."

How did Kris find out his wife had died?

He tried to get a hold of his wife but couldn't reach her via calls or text. So he used the "Find My Phone" feature and followed the notifications to the drive-thru area of a nearby Wendy's – where he then spotted the coroner's van.

Fast-forward to this week, Kris is now taking calls and text from Tilly's friends – giving them updates on upcoming events celebrating the late dancer's life.

Adding to his immense sorrow is the frustration that the driver is still out there.

"I have a thousand words I want to say to the driver... but anger is not going to win today," Kris said. "What I want to say is come forward... accept your fate... because I'm not the only one hurting."

What we don't know:

Kris Edwards says there is an active LAPD investigation.

There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest.