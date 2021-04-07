LA driver asks if anyone wants to die while pointing gun, opening fire during rush hour: TMZ

It was a chaotic scene in Los Angeles during rush hour late Tuesday afternoon when a woman who was waiting to merge onto a busy intersection lost her patience, pointed a gun through her sunroof, threatened to kill people, and even opened fire, TMZ reported.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. at the busy intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Olympia Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received multiple radio calls regarding a woman firing a gun in the air.

The impatient driver was seen on video, obtained by TMZ, at a stop sign where she starts yelling at someone off-camera. Moments later, she was seen loading a gun and proceeded to yell "Anybody want to die now? Anybody?"

The video then shows the woman pointing the gun, which appeared to be a revolver, through the sunroof of the white sedan.

LASD deputies eventually caught up with her and she was arrested for felony negligent discharge of a firearm. The department said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was identified by the sheriff's office as 34-year-old Ashley Tamika Greenwade.

Greenwade also allegedly told authorities she was Dr. Dre’s daughter.

Her bail was set at $35,000.

