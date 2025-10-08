LA Dodgers' silence on ICE raids frustrate fans

In the middle of a deep playoff run, some fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers feel conflicted and are frustrated with the team's silence during the ongoing federal immigration enforcement raids.

Despite their deep-rooted support for the Dodgers, many fans are calling for the organization to take a stand.

What we know:

More than 40% of the Dodgers fan base is Latino, and they have been vocal about their frustration with the team's lack of response to ICE raids affecting their community.

Ricky Rivera, owner of Norwalk Brewery and co-founder of the Future Mexican Monk, has been a lifelong Dodgers fan. However, his loyalty is waning due to the team's silence on the issue.

What they're saying:

"It was disheartening when the Dodgers went silent, not really expressing a stance on the ICE raids. You know, so many of us in the Latino community, specifically Mexican-Americans in Los Angeles, we make up a significant amount of their fan base," Rivera said.

He also expressed his disappointment on social media and questioned the team's solidarity with the community that supports them, highlighting the substantial financial impact of Latino fans on ticket sales.

The other side:

In June, the LA Dodgers were set to make an announcement regarding immigration. However, that was delayed after federal agenets were seen near a parking lot at Dodger Stadium.

In response to the pressure from activists, the Dodgers donated $1 million to assist migrant families.

PREVIOUS: