Kiké Hernández 'infuriated' by LA communities 'being violated' amid ICE raids

article

The Brief Former postseason hero Kiké Hernández breaks his silence on the ongoing ICE raids that continue to happen across Los Angeles. Hernández, who was born in Puerto Rico, calls Los Angeles his second home after joining the Dodgers in 2015 for his first stint and rejoining the team for a second stint in 2023. As of Sunday, the rest of the Dodgers have avoided chiming in on the ICE protests happening in the area.



Kiké Hernández is breaking his silence on the ongoing ICE raids being staged across Los Angeles.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Dodgers superutility man took to social media to share his thoughts on the Los Angeles "community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart."

Hernández, a San Juan, Puerto Rico native, shared that when he joined the Dodgers for his first stint in 2015, the city took him in "as one of their own."

Now, as Los Angeles continues to generate global headlines over ongoing ICE raids and the protests against these ongoing detainments, Hernández shared his disappointment with the fallout coming from the unrest in the city.

"This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights," the former 2-time World Series champ wrote in the post.

Local perspective:

Hernández's post showed a stark contrast in the reactions shared by the rest of his team with regards to the ongoing ICE raids and the protests that have followed.

During a media availability session ahead of the Dodgers-San Francisco Giants series, Boys in Blue's skipper Dave Roberts did not give an opinion on what he feels about the current events in Los Angeles.

"No," Roberts said when asked of the question. "I don't know quite enough."

The silence from the Dodgers prompted Los Angeles Times' Dylan Hernández to write a strongly-worded column with the headline of, "Cowardly Dodgers remain silent as ICE raids terrorize their fans."

"The Dodgers boast that more than 40% of their fan base is Latino, but they can’t even be bothered to offer the shaken community any words of comfort," Hernández said.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles' professional sports community, MLS' Los Angeles Football Club's fans put together a banner that read, in part, "Immigrants are the heartbeat of Los Angeles."

NWSL's Angel City Football Club started selling pro-immigration-themed t-shirts to raise money for Camino Immigration Services.

The Dodgers, as a team, have not released a formal statement in response to the recent events in Southern California as of Sunday, June 15.

What they're saying:

Below is a statement released by Hernández on social media:

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants

Tal vez no seré nacido y criado aquí, pero esta ciudad me adoptó como si fuera uno de ellos. Estoy demasiado triste y enfurecido con todo lo que está pasando en el país y en nuestra ciudad. Los Ángeles y los fanáticos de los Dodgers me han abierto los brazos, me han apoyado y me han mostrado mucha bondad y sobre todo mucho AMOR! Está es mi segunda casa. No puedo tolerar ver como nuestra comunidad sigue siendo violada, atacada, abusada y separada. TODAS las personas merecen ser tratadas con respeto, con dignidad y con sus derechos humanos. Estoy con ustedes!! #CiudadDeImigrantes"