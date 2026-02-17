LA sees 27% drop in homicides during 2025 for areas 'most impacted by violence'

The Brief Bass said the city saw a nearly 27% drop in all homicides within GRYD zones in 2025. Data from LAPD shows that homicides citywide fell 19% in 2025 to their lowest level since the 1960s.



Homicides in Los Angeles neighborhoods classified as "most impacted by violence" declined by 27% last year, Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday, citing new data highlighting continued decreases in violent crime.

During a news conference at City Hall Tuesday, Bass said Gang Reduction and Youth Development, or GRYD, zones experienced reductions in violence for a second consecutive year. Overall, homicides citywide fell 19% in 2025 to their lowest level since the 1960s, according to Los Angeles Police Department data.

What they're saying:

"The work of our prevention and intervention partners in GRYD is a cornerstone of our comprehensive approach to public safety, and it's delivering real results: a nearly 27% drop in all homicides within GRYD zones in 2025," Bass said in a statement.

"With LA experiencing the lowest homicides on record in nearly 60 years, the work of the city's intervention workers and peacekeepers are changing lives, transforming communities, and helping prevent crime from occurring," Bass added.

Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the First Council District, encompassing downtown and northeast L.A. communities, said the decline in homicides is a result of community engagement, youth development and "preventing harm before it happens instead of only reacting after tragedy strikes."

City crime stats for 2025

By the numbers:

Last year, the LAPD recorded a significant reduction in crimes against residents, most notably in homicides and shooting victims, according to data from LAPD's annual review of crime and initiatives report.

A total of 230 homicides were reported in 2025 compared to 284 homicides in 2024, representing a 19% decrease. The number of shooting victims declined from 981 in 2024 to 899 in 2025, representing an 8% decrease.

The report showed that efforts to reduce gun violence led to a sustained increase in the recovery of firearms. In 2025, LAPD seized 8,650 firearms, which officials say directly contributed to the reductions in shootings and homicides.

LAPD's report showed there were 61 homeless-related homicides, an increase of 20% increase by division area, and there were 100 gang-related homicides, a 4% decrease compared to the previous year.