LA County reports first West Nile death of 2024

Los Angeles County health officials Thursday reported the county's first West Nile virus death of 2024.

The patient, a resident of the San Fernando Valley, was hospitalized and died from a "neurological illness caused by severe West Nile virus," according to the county Department of Public Health.

"To the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one due to West Nile virus, we extend our heartfelt condolences," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. "This tragic loss highlights the serious health risks posed by mosquito-borne diseases, such as West Nile virus, dengue, and others. Using insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites, eliminating items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and develop, and using or fixing screens on your doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of the home are simple steps everyone can take to significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease for both you and your neighbors."

The county Department of Public Health, which excludes Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, has confirmed 14 human cases of West Nile virus this year.

Health officials again urged people to take steps to help prevent the spread of mosquitoes, which transmit the virus.

People infected with the virus generally experience mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. People over age 50 and people with underlying health problems can develop more serious health problems if they are infected with the virus.