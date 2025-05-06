LA County weekly restaurant closures: May 6

In this week's roundup of restaurant closures in Los Angeles County, some facilities include a Santa Monica ramen shop and a Torrance brewery.

According to the county, inspections focus on food safety practices and determine compliance with health and safety code requirements. This includes maintaining safe food temperatures, safe food handling, employee hygiene, and an adequate supply of hot water and water. It also includes keeping the business clean and vermin-free.

From April 29 to May 6, there were a total of 14 restaurants and markets shut down and/or allowed to reopen by the LA County Department of Public Health.

Thai Boom

Address: 2383 Lomita Blvd. #102, Lomita

Closed: May 5

Reason: Serious or Repeat Violations - California Health and Safety Code Section 114411

McDonut's

Address: 1100 W Beverly Blvd., Montebello

Closed: May 4

Reason: Vermin Infestation - California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

Jinya Ramen Santa Monica

Address: 2400 Main St. Unit D, Santa Monica

Closed: May 1

Reason: Vermin Infestation - California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

El Manantial Fruit and Natural Juice Bar

Address: 13509 Telegraph Rd. Unit C, Whittier

Closed: May 1

Reason: Ensure the food facility owner or employee has a valid/current food safety protection certificate. Observed person in charge could not provide a valid or current Certificate for Food Protection Manager.

Gourmet City Seafood Buffet

Address: 12727 Sherman Way, #A08, North Hollywood

Closed: May 1

Reason: Vermin Infestiation - California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

Reopened: May 4

Rhaburn Bamboo Kitchen

Address : 6828 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles

Closed: April 30

Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

Trattoria Natalie

Address: 8681 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Closed: April 30

Reason: No closure reason provided

Reopened: May 1

El Huarachito Restaurant

Address: 3010 ½ N. Broadway, Los Angeles

Closed: April 29

Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

Lotus Garden

Address: 458 W. Arrow Hwy, Covina

Closed: April 29

Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

Torrance Brew Yard

Address: 19606 Normandie Ave., Torrance

Closed: April 29

Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1

Charley's Philly Steaks

Address: 500 Lakewood Center Mall #132, Lakewood

Closed: April 29

Reason: No closure reason provided

Reopened: May 2

Yi Mei Deli

Address: 18414 Colima Rd., Rowland Heights

Closed: April 29

Reason: Serious or Repeat Violations - California Health and Safety Code Section 114411

Reopened: May 1

Jun Bakery, Inc.

Address: 4340 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance

Closed: April 29

Reason: No Water/Hot Water - California Health and Safety Code Section 114192

Reopened: April 29