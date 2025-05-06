LA County weekly restaurant closures: May 6
LOS ANGELES - In this week's roundup of restaurant closures in Los Angeles County, some facilities include a Santa Monica ramen shop and a Torrance brewery.
According to the county, inspections focus on food safety practices and determine compliance with health and safety code requirements. This includes maintaining safe food temperatures, safe food handling, employee hygiene, and an adequate supply of hot water and water. It also includes keeping the business clean and vermin-free.
From April 29 to May 6, there were a total of 14 restaurants and markets shut down and/or allowed to reopen by the LA County Department of Public Health.
Thai Boom
- Address: 2383 Lomita Blvd. #102, Lomita
- Closed: May 5
- Reason: Serious or Repeat Violations - California Health and Safety Code Section 114411
McDonut's
- Address: 1100 W Beverly Blvd., Montebello
- Closed: May 4
- Reason: Vermin Infestation - California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
Jinya Ramen Santa Monica
- Address: 2400 Main St. Unit D, Santa Monica
- Closed: May 1
- Reason: Vermin Infestation - California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
El Manantial Fruit and Natural Juice Bar
- Address: 13509 Telegraph Rd. Unit C, Whittier
- Closed: May 1
- Reason: Ensure the food facility owner or employee has a valid/current food safety protection certificate. Observed person in charge could not provide a valid or current Certificate for Food Protection Manager.
Gourmet City Seafood Buffet
- Address: 12727 Sherman Way, #A08, North Hollywood
- Closed: May 1
- Reason: Vermin Infestiation - California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
- Reopened: May 4
Rhaburn Bamboo Kitchen
- Address: 6828 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles
- Closed: April 30
- Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
Trattoria Natalie
- Address: 8681 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
- Closed: April 30
- Reason: No closure reason provided
- Reopened: May 1
El Huarachito Restaurant
- Address: 3010 ½ N. Broadway, Los Angeles
- Closed: April 29
- Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
Lotus Garden
- Address: 458 W. Arrow Hwy, Covina
- Closed: April 29
- Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
Torrance Brew Yard
- Address: 19606 Normandie Ave., Torrance
- Closed: April 29
- Reason: Vermin Infestation: California Health and Safety Code Section 114259.1
Charley's Philly Steaks
- Address: 500 Lakewood Center Mall #132, Lakewood
- Closed: April 29
- Reason: No closure reason provided
- Reopened: May 2
Yi Mei Deli
- Address: 18414 Colima Rd., Rowland Heights
- Closed: April 29
- Reason: Serious or Repeat Violations - California Health and Safety Code Section 114411
- Reopened: May 1
Jun Bakery, Inc.
- Address: 4340 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance
- Closed: April 29
- Reason: No Water/Hot Water - California Health and Safety Code Section 114192
- Reopened: April 29
