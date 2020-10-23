LA County vote centers to be monitored for compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

article

The United States Attorney’s Office will deploy personnel to monitor Los Angeles County vote centers to ensure that people with disabilities are able to successfully cast their votes for the November 3 election.

The Department of Justice released a statement Friday, stating that Los Angeles County vote centers will be monitored for their compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for people with mobility and vision disabilities.

The monitoring is part of the Justice Department’s ADA Voting Initiative, which focuses on protecting the voting rights of individuals with disabilities. A hallmark of the ADA Voting Initiative is its collaboration with local officials to increase accessibility at polling places.

Through the initiative, the Justice Department has surveyed more than 2,200 polling places across the nation and has increased accessibility in more than three dozen jurisdictions.

Individuals who believe they might have been victims of discrimination in voting, including because of disability, may call the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 213-894-2879, or by email at USACAC.CV-CivilRights@usdoj.gov, or by completing and submitting this form.

For more information about the ADA, you can call the toll-free ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 or 800-514-0383, or access the ADA website at http://www.ada.gov.

