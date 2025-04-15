LA County proposes increased fines for street takeovers

The Brief LA County Supervisors are debating a crackdown on street takeovers. A proposed motion would increase the fines for social media accounts that profit off the events. The proposal would double citations from $500 to $1,000.



Los Angeles County officials are discussing a potential crackdown on street takeovers, including increased penalties for the social media accounts and platforms that profit off the events.

What we know:

County Supervisor Holly Mitchell authored the motion with guidance from street takeover participants, law enforcement, locals and leaders from other states who deal with similar issues.

The County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to discuss the plan.

If approved, it would double fines against social media platforms that make money off of the dangerous events — from $500 per citation to $1,000.

By the numbers:

Mitchell represents LA County's Second District, home to the majority of these takeovers, in places like South Los Angeles, Compton and Carson.

Data from last year from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department show nearly 500 street takeovers in District 2 over the five months between July and December 2025. The district saw more than 100 more takeovers compared to the previous six months, while stats in several other districts decreased.

What they're saying:

"Street takeovers are dangerous," said MItchell. "I've met far too many family members who have lost loved ones."

Mitchell said that increasing fines for street takeovers would be a "strong message that these activities have to stop. They are no benefit, and are good for no one and for no community."

Gardena Mayor Tasha Cerda says her concerns are for her community members nad business owners near the intersections where these takeovers happen.

"I feel sorry for the business owners, the neighbors," she said. "I understand if this is what you want to do but there are safer ways to do it, and there are safer places you can go. Just because you want to do it doesn't mean it's okay to do it in a public right of way."

The other side:

Takeover participants argue though that the events have a rich culture, with roots a decade deep.

Community advocate David Matthews says he thinks the takeovers are something residents want.

"I think that the community wants to come out and have an enjoyable event," Matthews said. "I think we need to bring all parties together to figure out what that event looks like. If these events have been going on for 10 years, they're deep, and it's a habit, and it's going to be very hard to break that habit."