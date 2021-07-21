LA County reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, highest number since February

article

Health officials in Los Angeles County reported a major spike in new COVID-19 cases across the area Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Public Health reports 2,551 new COVID-19 cases, marking the 13th day in a row the county saw more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The county has not reported a daily case rate this high since February 2021.

Wednesday's test positivity rate is 5.2%; the rate was 0.7% a month ago, according to Los Angeles County Public Health. The county also reports 83% are among people under the age of 50 years old with 65% of new cases among people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old.

Los Angeles County is still on its first week of reinstating its indoor mask mandate. The mandate, which went into effect over the weekend, applies to everyone in Los Angeles County regardless of their vaccination status.

