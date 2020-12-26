LA County reports 29,464 new COVID-19 cases from Christmas Day and Dec. 26

A day after public health officials said an outage crippled the county's ability to release new COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County shared the data reflecting both Friday and Saturday's overnight data.

Los Angeles County Public Health reports 29,464 new coronavirus cases and more than 130 new deaths from the virus in the two-day span (Christmas Day and December 26). The new numbers bump up the total positive cases to 706,448 and a death toll of 9,438 across LA County to date.

The new numbers come as Los Angeles County Public Health announced on Christmas Day that a Spectrum outage delayed the county's ability to release the latest COVID-19 numbers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County says service outage forced delay in COVID-19 reports

The county also reports current hospitalization of 6,770 people and 20% of the patients in the ICU.

RECOMMENDED: Studies suggest 4 vitamins to lower risk of severe cases of COVID-19

Advertisement

According to the state, below is the current ICU capacity of each California region as of Saturday, December 26*:

Bay Area: 11.3%

Greater Sacramento Region: 16.9%

Northern California: 33.9%

San Joaquin Valley: 0%

Southern California: 0%

As of this weekend, Southern California remains under Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. The ordinance kicked in after the region's ICU capacity dropped below the 15% threshold.

SoCal is technically eligible to get out of the order on Monday, December 28 should the region improved its ICU capacity numbers. However, given where things stand, it's likely the order will remain in effect longer than the original expiration date, Gov. Newsom said earlier in the week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gov. Newsom says SoCal stay-at-home order likely to be extended past Dec. 28 expiration date

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.