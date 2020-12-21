Gov. Newsom says SoCal stay-at-home order likely to be extended past Dec. 28 expiration date

article

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that he expects Southern California's regional stay-at-home order to kick in longer than anticipated due to the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases.

As ICU capacity stands at zero percent across SoCal, Gov. Newsom said he expects the stay-at-home order to be extended beyond the current expiration date of Monday, December 28, for the region.

SoCal had been under Gov. Newsom's strict stay-at-home order after SoCal's ICU capacity well dropped below the 15% threshold necessary to trigger the state order earlier in the month. With the regional stay-at-home order, SoCal restaurants are restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

Gov. Newsom did not say when the new expiration date will be for the Southern California region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

