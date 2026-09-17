LA County launches grants up to $3,000 for businesses impacted by Lineage Fire, East LA oil spill

The Brief Los Angeles County has opened $3,000 recovery grants for small businesses impacted by the Lineage Fire or East LA oil spill. Eligible local business owners have a two-week window to apply online, with applications closing on Thursday, Oct. 1. Applicants must be located in designated impact zones and have operated for at least 30 days prior to either incident.



Officials in Los Angeles County announced the launch of a grant program offering up to $3,000 to small businesses affected by the Lineage Fire in Boyle Heights, as well as the oil spill in East LA.

What we know:

The Small Business Recovery Grants are eligible to businesses in designated impacted areas. The application period is limited. It opened on Thursday, Sept. 17 and are open through Thursday, Oct. 1.

To qualify for the county grant program, a business must be located within a county-designated impact area associated with one of the incidents and have been operating at the eligible location for at least 30 days before the applicable incident.

Applications are being accepted online through AidKit, the county's grant administrator. Businesses can review eligibility requirements, view designated impact-area maps and apply at opportunity.lacounty.gov/sbrgeastla.

The backstory:

An oil spill occurred near East Cesar E. Chavez and Eastern avenues on May 22 and on June 17, the Lineage Fire first broke out in Boyle Heights.

The fire aftermath has been a nightmare for nearby residents who dealt with foul odors and health issues from what was confirmed by air quality regulators to be millions of pounds of rotting food.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

"Small businesses should not be left to absorb the financial damage caused by an emergency they did not create," Los Angeles County Board Chair and Supervisor Hilda Solis said. "The Lineage Fire and East Los Angeles oil spill disrupted commerce and put an unfair burden on owners who were simply trying to keep their doors open. That is why I directed First District funds to establish this grant program, so local businesses have the resources they need to weather these disruptions, keep people employed and remain a vital part of our communities."