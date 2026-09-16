'Leno's Law': California bill exempting classic cars from smog inspections signed by Newsom

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1392 ("Leno's Law") at Jay Leno's Burbank garage, expanding California's smog-check exemptions to specific classic collector cars. Beginning Jan. 1, 2028, vehicles from model years 1976 to 1980 will skip smog checks, adding one model year annually until reaching 1985 vehicles in 2033. To qualify, classic vehicles must be preserved for limited uses like car shows, parades, or charitable events, and either carry collector insurance or run under 1,000 miles yearly.



California is expanding its long-standing smog-check exemptions to include a new era of vintage vehicles under legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

Appearing alongside comedian and avid car collector Jay Leno at his Burbank garage, Newsom signed Senate Bill 1392, alongside measures celebrating lowrider culture and streamlining parts testing.

What we know:

The bipartisan measure also known as "Leno's Law," jointly authored by Cortese and state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, creates a phased-in smog check exemption for qualifying collector vehicles manufactured between model years 1976 and 1985. The bill was sponsored by Leno and the Specialty Equipment Market Association.

State law currently exempts only vehicles made before the 1976 model year. To prevent daily commuters from taking advantage of the policy, vehicles must be preserved and operated primarily for car shows, parades, exhibitions, charitable events, and other limited uses rather than everyday transportation. Additionally, cars must carry specialized collector car insurance or be driven fewer than 1,000 miles annually.

At the same event, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2541, establishing a specialized California lowrider license plate program with proceeds funding youth engagement, arts, and cultural programs.

The governor also approved Senate Bill 1069, designed to speed up state review of aftermarket vehicle parts by letting manufacturers submit emissions-testing data from qualified independent laboratories.

What we don't know:

The state has not yet released the final visual design for the new lowrider license plate, nor have officials detailed the exact administrative setup for verifying annual mileage limits or qualifying car event usage for classic car owners seeking exemptions.

Timeline:

Under Senate Bill 1392, qualifying collector vehicles from model years 1976 through 1980 will officially become exempt from smog checks beginning Jan. 1, 2028.

The state will add one additional model year to the exemption list annually until 1985 model-year vehicles are fully integrated in 2033.

What they're saying:

Jay Leno praised the governor's commitment and the bipartisan effort to pass the legislation.

"The governor stuck with this legislation through the last couple of years to preserve California's classic car heritage, and that's rare," Leno said. "The car community has been waiting on this for a long time, and they notice when someone follows through. Thank you, Governor."

Leno added, "The best part about this is we didn't just get a bill passed. It's Republicans and Democrats working together. Senators Cortese and Grove both worked tirelessly to get this passed, and Governor Newsom gave us support by signing it into law."

Senator Cortese highlighted the balance between environmental protection and historical preservation. "

California can protect clean air while also recognizing the historic and cultural value of collector vehicles," Cortese said. "SB 1392 establishes a carefully limited exemption for cars that are preserved, driven sparingly, and maintained as part of California's automotive heritage. I appreciate Governor Newsom signing this balanced measure into law."

Senator Grove pointed to the community support that pushed the two-year effort forward.

"With Governor Newsom's signature on SB 1392, Leno's Law, we are sending a clear message: classic car culture is encouraged and welcome in our state," Grove said. "We have worked for two years to get this law to the finish line. It was only made possible by the overwhelming support of car enthusiasts, mechanics, and families across the state who have passed these vehicles down from generation to generation."

SEMA CEO Mike Spagnola called the bill a major victory for automotive culture and small businesses. "SEMA applauds Governor Newsom for putting his signature on a historic win for California's automotive community and for every family, enthusiast, and small business working to keep this culture alive," Spagnola said. "Leno's Law shows that California can protect clean air while also showing the appropriate reverence for the vehicles that connect generations and tell an important part of our state's story."

Newsom framed the trio of bills as an effort to safeguard state history and automotive culture. "These bills protect a treasured part of California culture, giving car owners a way to preserve these pieces of history for generations to come," Newsom said. "The Golden State is made for classic-car lovers, and our lowriders are timeless masterpieces that connect art, activism, and cultural identity throughout our state."

What's next:

State agencies will begin establishing guidelines to evaluate independent emissions data under SB 1069, while the Department of Motor Vehicles moves forward with designing the specialized lowrider plate ahead of the 2028 rollout of the classic car smog exemptions.

What you can do:

Classic car owners with vehicles manufactured between 1976 and 1985 can prepare by maintaining detailed driving logs, securing qualifying collector vehicle insurance policies, and documenting limited vehicle use ahead of the 2028 implementation date.