Chatsworth Metro bus crash: Driver arrested on suspicion of murder due in court

The Brief Bailee Rios, 36, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday following her arrest in connection with a fatal SUV collision with a Metro bus in Chatsworth. The crash left two bus passengers dead and six others injured, while a subsequent TV news helicopter crash nearby raised the total death toll to five. Authorities booked Rios on suspicion of murder with $4.03 million bail, though formal charges have not yet been filed and full details on what led her to drive into oncoming traffic remain under investigation.



A woman arrested after allegedly driving her SUV into a Metro bus in Chatsworth, resulting in two fatalities and six injuries, is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.

The violent multi-vehicle collision was subsequently followed by a fatal television news helicopter crash just blocks away while crews were covering the initial scene.

What we know:

Bailee Rios, a 36-year-old resident of Simi Valley, was scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando following her arrest on Tuesday night by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

Police allege that Rios drove a gray 2004 Ford Expedition southbound in the northbound lanes of De Soto Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., running a red light and nearly striking another vehicle before broadsiding a Metro Line 166 bus near Nordhoff Street.

According to police, the sheer force of the impact fully ejected one passenger from the bus and partially ejected a second, while flying debris damaged a nearby Honda CR-V.

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Emergency crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to treat multiple patients and frantically worked to extricate a woman trapped inside the bus who suffered severe crushing injuries.

Two men who died at the scene were later identified by the county medical examiner as 46-year-old Daniel Castillo, who died on the bus, and 31-year-old Gage Weida, who was thrown onto the street.

Six others were transported to local hospitals, including Rios, who was treated for her injuries before being booked on suspicion of murder with bail set at $4.03 million.

Metro officials initially reported that Rios had died at the hospital, but later clarified that she was alive.

Shortly before 7 p.m. that same evening, an NBCLA news helicopter reporting on the bus collision crashed blocks away, killing three people— pilot George Marciniw and aerial reporter Eliana Moreno aboard the aircraft, and Edy Gutierrez Mejia on the ground. Two others were injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet publicly disclosed what caused Rios to drive on the wrong side of the road or run the red light prior to the impact.

It's also unconfirmed whether prosecutors will file formal charges at her initial court appearance or whether toxicological tests have been conducted to determine if impairment played a role in the crash.

Aviation authorities have not released findings regarding the mechanical or environmental factors that led to the news helicopter crashing just blocks from the initial scene.

What's next:

Rios is expected to appear in court, where prosecutors will determine formal filing decisions following her arrest.

Meanwhile, local authorities, along with federal transportation investigators looking into the air crash, will continue gathering evidence from both scenes to determine the full chain of events.

Community members plan to gather for a vigil from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. John Eudes Church in Chatsworth to honor all five victims killed in the two tragedies.

What you can do:

Residents who witnessed either collision or possess dashcam footage from the area of De Soto Avenue and Nordhoff Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday are encouraged to contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division.

Local community members wishing to pay their respects or support the grieving families can attend the public vigil hosted at St. John Eudes Church in Chatsworth on Thursday evening.