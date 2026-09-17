Chatsworth double tragedy: Vigil planned for crash victims as investigations continue

The Brief The FAA and NTSB are in the early stages of an investigation into a fatal helicopter crash that left three dead. The fatal crash occurred hours after a deadly crash involving an LA Metro bus. A vigil is planned to honor the five victims of both crashes on Thursday, Sept. 17.



A federal investigation continues in the Chatsworth area after Edy Fernando Gutiérrez Mejía, as well as aerial reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday evening.

The backstory:

Moreno, 39, and Marciniw, 70, were aboard a Eurocopter AS350 B2 helicopter covering a fatal Metro bus crash near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue when the aircraft went down into a parking lot between two industrial buildings and burst into flames. Mejía was a pedestrian on the ground when he was struck and killed by the falling helicopter.

Mejía was visiting Los Angeles from Guatemala and had only been in the area for two days.

The aircraft was operated by Angel City Air, which provides local aerial news coverage for Spanish-language sister station Telemundo 52.

What we know:

Personnel with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who are leading the investigation, arrived in Southern California on Wednesday.

The NTSB held a news briefing on Wednesday, stating that audio from the news chopper is now a major part of the investigation. In the chilling recording, Moreno is heard saying, "Can you pull, can you pull up?"—which also picked up sounds from the aircraft before the video shows violent shaking.

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"That video is probably the most important evidence that we have discovered so far. In that recording, we are clearly hearing sounds that are consistent with the engine changing its speed, and we're also hearing tones that are being generated that are likely advisories to the pilot," Senior Air Safety Investigator Fabian Salazar said.

The wreckage is now at a secure facility where it will be examined as investigators work to determine a probable cause of the tragic crash. The probe could take up to a year and a half, officials said.

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Local perspective:

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 36-year-old Bailee Rios on suspicion of murder in the deadly Metro bus crash. Investigators said she was behind the wheel of a 2004 Ford Expedition when it slammed into the bus at the busy intersection Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue. Her bail was set at $4 million.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18.

The bus crash victims were identified by the LA County Medical Examiner's Office as 31-year-old Gage Weida and 46-year-old Daniel Castillo.

The NTSB is joining the Los Angeles Police Department with the investigation.

What you can do:

Federal authorities are also gathering nearby surveillance video and asking witnesses for any cell phone or dashcam video that could show the helicopter’s final descent.

Those who have information or footage are asked to email witness@ntsb.gov.

What's next:

A community vigil honoring the victims of the deadly Metro bus crash and helicopter crash is planned from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. It will take place at St. John Eudes Parish located at 9901 Mason Avenue.