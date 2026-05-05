Tunnel fire closes 110 Freeway in Wilmington

The Brief All lanes of the 110 Freeway are closed in both directions between Harry Bridges Boulevard and Channel Street due to a fire inside a freeway tunnel. Investigators believe the fire was started by individuals in a homeless encampment. Caltrans is currently inspecting the freeway's structural integrity, and officials expect the closure to last for most of Tuesday.



Los Angeles City firefighters were working to knock down a fire that erupted inside a tunnel on the 110 Freeway in the Wilmington and San Pedro areas. The fire, which investigators believe was ignited by people living in a homeless encampment, caused the closure of all lanes in both directions.

What we know:

Fire officials said crews responded to a fire around 7:50 p.m. Monday, May 4 on the northbound side of the freeway where they found remnants of a fire allegedly started by homeless individuals.

As crews worked to knock down the flames, the California Highway Patrol shut down the 110 Freeway in both directions from Harry Bridges Boulevard through Channel Street.

While most of the firefight was under control by Tuesday morning, crews have faced challenges in the confined space, saying the large amount of material inside the tunnel and surrounding area has been an issue. The material they found also includes some wooden structures.

Officials believe the lane closures will be in effect throughout most of the day.

Caltrans engineers were also at the scene assessing the structure and integrity of the freeway.

What they're saying:

"It's really just a fire that we have to be patient with. It's too dangerous to put firefighters in the tunnel. You're going, you'd be going into an environment where it's actually venting. So the conditions are just smoke all banked all the way down to the ground," said LAFD Asst. Chief Carlos Calvillo. "We believe that not only the contents in there are burning, but heavy lumber that was used to form the tunnel is all still in there, and we believe that that material is burning as well. "

What we don't know:

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.