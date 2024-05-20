LA County issues water warning for six beaches

Citing high bacteria levels, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday warned residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at six area beaches.

The department's warning covers:

-- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area);

-- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms);

-- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area);

-- Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier);

-- Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain); and

-- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the Lagoon).

The department said those locations were found to have bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Meanwhile, the department lifted earlier warnings for four area beaches after recent samples found water quality levels within state standards.

The cleared beaches are Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove; Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach; Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, near Will Rogers Tower 18; and

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800- 525-5662. A map of impacted locations and more information is available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.