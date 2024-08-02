LA County to improve vote center accessibility for those with disabilities following DOJ lawsuit

article

The U.S. Department of Justice announced an agreement with Los Angeles County to resolve a lawsuit alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide accessible voting facilities for voters with disabilities.

Filed in June 2023, the lawsuit followed an extensive investigation that found the county's in-person voting program excluded individuals with disabilities. Surveys of hundreds of polling places in the June 2016, March 2020, November 2020, and November 2022 elections revealed that most had architectural barriers, such as steep ramps, abrupt level changes at walkways and entrance doors, and inadequate accessible parking. These obstacles prevented people with mobility and vision disabilities from safely accessing vote centers and casting their ballots in person. Additionally, the county’s curbside voting program was found to be deficient, with some vote centers lacking signage indicating availability or sufficient means for voters to contact election workers for assistance.

"The right to vote is essential to our democracy and must be protected for all voters," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Voters with disabilities are entitled to an equal opportunity to vote in person, privately and independently, alongside their neighbors and friends. We commend Los Angeles County for its commitment to work with the Justice Department to ensure equal access for individuals with disabilities."

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division added, "People with disabilities are entitled to full inclusion at the ballot box. The Justice Department is committed to safeguarding the right of every eligible voter, including voters with disabilities, to participate in our electoral process. This agreement should send a message to officials across the country regarding the need to ensure the accessibility of the voting process now."

The settlement, filed with the court, aims to improve voter accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Under the agreement, Los Angeles County will collaborate with an independent accessibility expert to develop site selection policies and procedures ensuring that vote centers are accessible or can be made accessible through temporary measures. The expert will provide biannual reports on the county’s progress and consult on identifying and implementing temporary remedial measures for accessibility.

With more than 500 political districts and over 5.6 million registered voters, Los Angeles County is the largest election jurisdiction in the nation.

This settlement is part of the Department’s ADA Voting Initiative, focusing on protecting the voting rights of individuals with disabilities. The initiative has surveyed over 1,600 polling places and increased accessibility in more than 35 jurisdictions, including Chicago, Hidalgo County (Texas), Cumberland County (Pennsylvania), and Coconino County (Arizona).