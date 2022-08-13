LA County gas prices drop for 60th consecutive day

article

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 60th consecutive day Saturday since rising to a record, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $5.399, its lowest amount since March 6.

The average price has dropped $1.063 since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including seven-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 11 cents less than one week ago and 69.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.011 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 59th time in the last 60 days, decreasing 1.5 cents to $5.288, its lowest amount since March 5. The Orange County average price was unchanged Friday, ending a 58-day streak of decreases in which it fell $1.105.

It is 11.2 cents less than one week ago and 70.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 92.9 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 60th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.3 cents to $3.965. It has dropped $1.051 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 11.9 cents less than one week ago and 66.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 77.9 cents more than one year ago.