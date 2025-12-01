Hermosa Beach officials hold public forum after man attacked by teens on e-bikes

The Brief Residents confronted city leaders about public safety following a brutal attack on a 56-year-old man by teenagers near the Hermosa Beach pier. Hermosa Beach Police Chief Landon Phillips stated that two juveniles have been arrested, and all involved have been identified, while addressing public outrage over perceived victim-blaming in a police Instagram post.



Angry residents confronted city leaders Monday night over public safety, 10 days after a group of teenagers brutally attacked a 56-year-old man near the Hermosa Beach pier in an assault captured on surveillance video.

According to witnesses, the victim was shoved, punched, and stomped on until he lost consciousness and suffered a severe concussion.

Dozens of speakers at the city council’s public comment session focused almost exclusively on the Nov. 21 attack despite an open agenda.

"I hope everybody involved in that terrible attack will be brought to justice — all of them," said resident Diane Sylvia.

Two juveniles have been arrested so far, but the investigation continues, according to Hermosa Beach Police Chief Landon Phillips. However, all the kids involved have been identified by law enforcement.

After video of the incident was posted to social media, much of the public outrage centered on a police Instagram post that called the attack "not targeted" and said the victim had walked past his intended destination "to initiate contact" with the group — language many residents condemned as victim-blaming.

"What we wanted to do was try to address some of the misinformation that was put out on social media. That was the goal," Phillips told FOX 11 in an exclusive interview. "I understand that it didn’t come out exactly as we hoped."

Phillips said the teens do not meet California’s legal definition of a gang but can develop a "mob mentality." He also said investigators have found no evidence that any suspects are related to elected officials, police officers, or other city employees — countering online rumors.

The principal of Manhattan Beach Middle School sent parents a detailed email, confirming that the teens involved in the attack attend the school. In addition, he urged parents to discuss appropriate behavior and e-bike rules with their children.